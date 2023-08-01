Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.20.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $318.13. The company had a trading volume of 207,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.10. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 23.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.