Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $304.20.
Ferrari Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $318.13. The company had a trading volume of 207,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.10. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $329.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 23.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $208,000.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.