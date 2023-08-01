Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Capitalization of $172.46 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $172.46 million and $26.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,132,487 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.