Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.93

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $58.93, with a volume of 7091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $774.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

