Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.26

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 51669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $523.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $58,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

