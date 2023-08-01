Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00014642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $88.67 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,720,984 coins and its circulating supply is 438,621,161 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

