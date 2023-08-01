Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. 1,091,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,837. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

