Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,200 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.7 days.
Shares of Finning International stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. 11,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472. Finning International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s payout ratio is 37.53%.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
