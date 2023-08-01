First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 117,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. First Busey has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Busey

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 102,760.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 322,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 8,624.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 204,841 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

