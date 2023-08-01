First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Price Performance

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Dividend Announcement

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Community by 4.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 95,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 98.4% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 440,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 218,251 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Community by 79.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.