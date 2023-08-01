First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $235.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $204.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.62.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $207.40 on Friday. First Solar has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.64.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,430 shares of company stock worth $13,561,727. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

