First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.62.

First Solar Trading Down 0.2 %

FSLR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.00. 681,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 39.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

