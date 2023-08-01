First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 1.8% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,806,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $460,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

