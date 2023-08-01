FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.44-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.44-$2.64 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 3,017,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,064. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

