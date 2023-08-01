FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $173.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSV. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of FSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.58. 10,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,372. FirstService has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 264.9% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

