Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Boosted by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $2,752,020. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.97. 2,061,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.