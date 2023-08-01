Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE:FSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 7,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.67. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
