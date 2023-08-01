Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 7,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.67. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 44,132 shares of company stock worth $120,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.