Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor's Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 432,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,407. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after buying an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,206 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

