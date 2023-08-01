Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $557.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. 275,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.
About Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
