Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $557.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. 275,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

About Focus Financial Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.