Fortis Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.
Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.98. The firm has a market cap of C$26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.
Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.09. Fortis had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9979003 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
