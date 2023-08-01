Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) PT Raised to $90.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.18.

NYSE FBIN opened at $71.07 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

