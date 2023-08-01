Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 6,038 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,133,940,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. 977,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,935. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

