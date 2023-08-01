Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 275,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,890 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

