Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 20 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 170.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $806.31. The stock had a trading volume of 79,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.14. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.25.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

