Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 5,552 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 113.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 928,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,572. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.