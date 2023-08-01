Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,131,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,740. The stock has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

