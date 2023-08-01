Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 412,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,187. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

