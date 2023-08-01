Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 928,326 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 597.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 360,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 308,751 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,011,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 341,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 272,887 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

