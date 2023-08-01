Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,485. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.14. 390,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,496. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

