Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 565.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 170,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 145,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $280.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

