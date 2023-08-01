Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 6,279 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. 29,544,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,426,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

