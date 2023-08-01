Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 111,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 717.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 140,163 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 777,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

