Fran Horowitz Sells 15,885 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 15,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $636,194.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,961,021.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

On Monday, July 31st, Fran Horowitz sold 4,521 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $181,201.68.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Fran Horowitz sold 60,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,303,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Fran Horowitz sold 48,760 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,799,244.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $372,891.66.

On Monday, July 10th, Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.3 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 1,528,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.