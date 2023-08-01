Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $35,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNV traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.72. 330,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.87. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

