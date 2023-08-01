Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.47. 54,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

