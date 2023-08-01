Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $587.00 million-$595.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.33 million. Freshworks also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. 2,329,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,530. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.85. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $115,307.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $288,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $102,045.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $115,307.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after buying an additional 248,232 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after acquiring an additional 901,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $34,883,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

