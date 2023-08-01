Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0-151.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.08 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,530. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.68.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,545. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Freshworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Freshworks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 154,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

