FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $15,965,500,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 718,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

