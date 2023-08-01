Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million.
FTEK remained flat at $1.27 on Tuesday. 38,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,553. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 4.23.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
