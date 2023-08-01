Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million.

FTEK remained flat at $1.27 on Tuesday. 38,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,553. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 4.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

