Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. 15,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

In related news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,060 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Further Reading

