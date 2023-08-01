Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 33 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $458.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $439.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.56. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

