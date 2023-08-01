Full Sail Capital LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEWFree Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,561 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $729,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period.

GSEW stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. 15,157 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

