Full Sail Capital LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. 27,464,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,420,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

