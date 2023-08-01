Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 317.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after buying an additional 109,283 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $188.27. 67,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $189.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.92.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.