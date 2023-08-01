Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,187,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183,000 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 21.1% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.38% of Full Truck Alliance worth $31,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,944. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.