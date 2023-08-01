G2 Capital Management LLC OH Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,664 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 649,708 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 166,955 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

