G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $1.69 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.93. 487,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0589 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.