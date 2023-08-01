G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $11.19 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. 194,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,273. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.