G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 8,365 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in agilon health were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in agilon health by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,775,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,938,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:AGL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,391,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,240,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,196,923. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

