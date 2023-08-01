GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 4,884 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $20.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

