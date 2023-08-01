Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00- EPS and its FY23 guidance to at least $10.00 EPS.
Gartner Stock Down 3.6 %
Gartner stock traded down $12.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,415. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.34. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Gartner
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
