Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00- EPS and its FY23 guidance to at least $10.00 EPS.

Gartner Stock Down 3.6 %

Gartner stock traded down $12.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,415. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.34. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock worth $7,815,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

